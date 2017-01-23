Syrian talks in Astana get underway, ceasefire a key priority

Syria peace talks open in the Kazakh capital bringing together for the first time the opposition and representatives of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since United Nations-brokered negotiations in Geneva were suspended early last year. Rough Cut ROUGH CUT Syria's warring sides are meeting in Kazakhstan's capital on Monday with Russia, Turkey and Iran, sponsors of the talks, trying to make progress towards a goal others have repeatedly failed to reach: an end to the six-year-old conflict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.