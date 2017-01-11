Staffan de Mistura, Nazarbayev discuss Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: UN's Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev discussed the negotiations on Syria which will be held in Astana on Jan. 23 - 24, the presidential press-service reported. "We want this meeting to be successful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.