Scientists Dream of Reviving Extinct Caspian Tiger

Tigers once roamed from Turkey through the Middle East and Central Asia to northwestern China. The subspecies known as the Caspian tiger survived at least until the mid-20th century before finally bowing to hunting and farming on the streams and rivers where it lived.

