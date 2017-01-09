Russia's Lavrov Wants Trump Administr...

Russia's Lavrov Wants Trump Administration at Syria Peace Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration should be invited to take part in Syria peace talks on Jan. 23. Mr. Lavrov said he hoped the talks, which will take place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, would be more productive under Mr. Trump than they have been under President Barack...



