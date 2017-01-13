Russia says preparation for Astana talks on Syria intensive
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Russia's President Vladimir Putin has earlier said that he agreed with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to offer to the conflicting parties in Syria to continue peace talks in Astana. Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev supported this initiative and expressed readiness to provide a platform for such negotiations in Astana.
