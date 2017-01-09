Recent major amendments to the antimonopoly legislation

On 1 January 2017, the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Competition and State Support to Housing Development" came into effect. The amendments were made in the framework of implementing five institutional reforms "100 concrete steps" which clearly defined the necessity to change the concept of Antimonopoly Service work and antimonopoly legislation and bring them into accordance with the standards of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development .

