Prison term of former Kazakh PM shortened

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: Regional court of Kazakh Karaganda region reduced the term of imprisonment of former Prime Minister Serik Akhmetov by 1 year and 7 months, Kazakhstan Today reported. The court granted the petition submitted by Akhmetov to reduce his sentence in accordance with the law "On amnesty in connection with the 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan" passed in Dec. 2016.

Chicago, IL

