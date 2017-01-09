Prison term of former Kazakh PM shortened

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: Regional court of Kazakh Karaganda region reduced the term of imprisonment of former Prime Minister Serik Akhmetov by 1 year and 7 months, Kazakhstan Today reported. The court granted the petition submitted by Akhmetov to reduce his sentence in accordance with the law "On amnesty in connection with the 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan" passed in Dec. 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.