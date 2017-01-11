Plains, canyons and mountains

Near the Kazakh-Chinese border, Charyn Canyon's formation is along the banks of the fast flowing Charyn River in a northern flow stretch of about 80 kilometres; the river has a total length of 393 kilometres. The river rises from the Tian Shan Mountains that is spread over the arid semi-desert to the east of Almaty .

Chicago, IL

