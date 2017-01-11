Nursultan Nazarbaev -- Now You See Him, Now You Don't

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev addresses the nation live on TV on January 30. It was his second such speech in just under a week. On January 30, for the second time in less than a week, an announcement suddenly went out in Kazakhstan that the country's leader, President Nursultan Nazarbaev, would make an important speech to the nation within hours on national television.

