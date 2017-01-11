Nursultan Nazarbaev -- Now You See Hi...

Nursultan Nazarbaev -- Now You See Him, Now You Don't

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Weekday Magazine

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev addresses the nation live on TV on January 30. It was his second such speech in just under a week. On January 30, for the second time in less than a week, an announcement suddenly went out in Kazakhstan that the country's leader, President Nursultan Nazarbaev, would make an important speech to the nation within hours on national television.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan 15 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 8
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,108 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC