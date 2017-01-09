Nuclear disarmament will be Kazakhstan's top priority as UNSC member, ...

New York,Jan.19 : The Government of Kazakhstan and the country's President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has said that giving encouragement to steps for global nuclear disarmament will be their top priority as they take up a seat on the United Nations Security Council for the next two years. Setting down the country's priorities for global peace and security through a wide-ranging statement released this month and distributed in New York, President Nazarbayev said Kazakhstan as the UNSC's latest non-permanent member has called on all member states to set a goal of ridding the world of nuclear weapons by the time the United Nations observes its 100th anniversary in 2045.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.