Nuclear disarmament will be Kazakhstan's top priority as UNSC member, ...
New York,Jan.19 : The Government of Kazakhstan and the country's President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has said that giving encouragement to steps for global nuclear disarmament will be their top priority as they take up a seat on the United Nations Security Council for the next two years. Setting down the country's priorities for global peace and security through a wide-ranging statement released this month and distributed in New York, President Nazarbayev said Kazakhstan as the UNSC's latest non-permanent member has called on all member states to set a goal of ridding the world of nuclear weapons by the time the United Nations observes its 100th anniversary in 2045.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan 15
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t...
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|8
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC