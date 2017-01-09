Nuclear disarmament will be Kazakhsta...

Nuclear disarmament will be Kazakhstan's top priority as UNSC member, says President Nazarbayev

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New York [USA],Jan.19 : The Government of Kazakhstan and the country's President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has said that giving encouragement to steps for global nuclear disarmament will be their top priority as they take up a seat on the United Nations Security Council for the next two years. Setting down the country's priorities for global peace and security through a wide-ranging statement released this month and distributed in New York, President Nazarbayev said Kazakhstan as the UNSC's latest non-permanent member has called on all member states to set a goal of ridding the world of nuclear weapons by the time the United Nations observes its 100th anniversary in 2045.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan 15 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 8
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,073 • Total comments across all topics: 278,050,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC