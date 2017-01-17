Ministry of Energy set to showcase Th...

Ministry of Energy set to showcase Thai bioenergy potential at Astana Expo 2017

Friday

THE MINISTRY of Energy is ready to show the potential of Thai bioenergy on the arena of world expo Astana Expo 2017 in Astana, Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as creating a Thai pavilion under the concept, "Bioenergy for All" with an aim to attract other countries to develop bioenergy for the human race. Genereral Anantaporn Kanchanarat says, "Ministry of Energy is honoured, on behalf of Thailand, to be invited to attend International Recognised Exhibition Expo 2017 Astana or Astana Expo 2017 in Astana, Republic of Kazakhstan from 10 June to 10 September 2017 to show the potential of Thai energy to the world."

