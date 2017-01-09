Lawyer managing Trump conflicts has w...

Lawyer managing Trump conflicts has worked for him for 11 years

The lawyer Donald Trump put in charge of handling his conflicts of interest is tax expert who has spent more than a decade working for the President-elect. Sheri Dillon took the stage next to Trump at his Wednesday press conference, explaining the creation of a trust to manage his assets during his time in office.

