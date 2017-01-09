Lawyer managing Trump conflicts has worked for him for 11 years
The lawyer Donald Trump put in charge of handling his conflicts of interest is tax expert who has spent more than a decade working for the President-elect. Sheri Dillon took the stage next to Trump at his Wednesday press conference, explaining the creation of a trust to manage his assets during his time in office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|12 hr
|Russian Ainu
|3
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t...
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|8
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC