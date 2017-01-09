Kazakhstan's Exploitation of Flawed U.S. Law To Censor Respublika...

Kazakhstan's Exploitation of Flawed U...

The Republic of Kazakhstan's harassing U.S. court case that it used to target the independent newspaper Respublika , and other fierce critics of the ruling regime, has finally come to an end. Kazakhstan employed the deeply flawed U.S. hacking statute called the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act to mount a two-year campaign of harassment, censorship, and retaliation against the publication in courts around the world.

