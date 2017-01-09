Kazakhstan, UAE sign several co-op do...

Kazakhstan, UAE sign several co-op documents

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates signed a number of documents within the talks of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in expanded format on Jan. 15, the presidential press-service reported. In particular the two governments signed an agreement on mutual provision of land for free use in Astana and Abu Dhabi for the needs of the Kazakhstan Embassy in the UAE and the UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan.

