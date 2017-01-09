Kazakhstan, UAE sign several co-op documents
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates signed a number of documents within the talks of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in expanded format on Jan. 15, the presidential press-service reported. In particular the two governments signed an agreement on mutual provision of land for free use in Astana and Abu Dhabi for the needs of the Kazakhstan Embassy in the UAE and the UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|16 hr
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t...
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|8
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC