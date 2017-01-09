Kazakhstan to redistribute powers bet...

Kazakhstan to redistribute powers between gov't branches

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A working group on the redistribution of powers between the branches of government has been created in Kazakhstan, the press service of the country's president said Jan. 13. The group included Kazakh Attorney General Zhakip Asanov, Kazakh Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev, Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Sergey Gromov, Deputy Head of Kazakh Presidential Administration Talgat Donakov, as well as Omrali Zhalairi, rector of the Eurasian Law Academy named after D.A. Kunayev, and Gulmira Isinbayeva, deputy chairperson of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Sun Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 8
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,904 • Total comments across all topics: 277,982,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC