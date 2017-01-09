Kazakhstan to redistribute powers between gov't branches

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A working group on the redistribution of powers between the branches of government has been created in Kazakhstan, the press service of the country's president said Jan. 13. The group included Kazakh Attorney General Zhakip Asanov, Kazakh Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev, Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Sergey Gromov, Deputy Head of Kazakh Presidential Administration Talgat Donakov, as well as Omrali Zhalairi, rector of the Eurasian Law Academy named after D.A. Kunayev, and Gulmira Isinbayeva, deputy chairperson of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

