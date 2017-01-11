Kazakhstan: Repression of Independent Trade Unions

The ITUC has written to the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to demand the release of imprisoned trade unionists and an end to repression of the ITUC-affiliated Confederation of Independent Trade Union of Kazakhstan KNPRK and its affiliates. Having already criticised a recent court decision to withdraw registration of the KNPRK and two of its affiliates in violation of ILO Convention 87, the ITUC has learned of the arrest of KNPRK Deputy President Nurbek Kushakbaev on the grounds that he called for strike action, as well as of local trade union leader Amin Yeleusinov.

