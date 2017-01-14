Kazakhstan: President Unveils Plans t...

Kazakhstan: President Unveils Plans to Relinquish Powers

The president of Kazakhstan has delivered a nationwide televised address to outline a formally dramatic dilution of his own powers and a shift to a more parliamentary form of government. Nursultan Nazarbayev described the strongly presidential model in force since independence as necessary to "overcome the enormous difficulties of forming the state," but that the time had arrived for a new model.

Chicago, IL

