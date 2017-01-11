Kazakhstan plans to increase transit ...

Kazakhstan plans to increase transit traffic by 7 times

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed the government to ensure the significant increase in transit traffic until 2020, according to Nazarbayev's message to the Kazakh people, published on Jan. 31. Thus, it was instructed to increase the volume of container freight traffic by 7 times - up to 2 million containers, passenger transportation - by 4 times to 1.6 million transit passengers. "It is necessary to increase the income from transit transportation by 5.5 times - up to $4 billion per year," said Nazarbayev.

Chicago, IL

