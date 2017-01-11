Kazakhstan increased the production of vegetable oils

According to the Statistics Committee at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in December 2016 the production volumes of vegetable oils in the country totaled 32.3 thsd tonnes, an increase of 9% compared with the same month in the previous year. At the same time, during the first four months of 2016/17 MY the reporting growth dynamics reached 16% - to 131.5 thsd tonnes.

