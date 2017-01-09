Kazakhstan: Ex-Deputy Presidential Ad...

Kazakhstan: Ex-Deputy Presidential Administration Chief Arrested

Read more: EurasiaNet

A crusade in Kazakhstan against the leaking of state secrets has claimed another scalp in the shape of former deputy head of the presidential administration, Baglan Mailybayev. The Committee for National Security, or KNB in its Russian initials, said in a statement on January 16 that Mailybayev has been placed under arrest for 2 months on suspicion of illegally gathering and disseminating state secrets.

Chicago, IL

