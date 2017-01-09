Kazakhstan begins UNSC term, Presiden...

Kazakhstan begins UNSC term, President Nazarbayev urges global...

13 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

As Kazakhstan took up its seat on the United Nations Security Council for the next two years, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has set out the country's priorities for global peace and security. In a wide-ranging statement, the President said Kazakhstan was determined to support all efforts to improve trust and co-operation between countries and to work to create consensus on tackling global challenges.

