Kazakhstan: Apartment Collapses, Killing Nine

Part of an apartment building collapsed in a central Kazakhstan town overnight on January 1, killing at least nine people, including three children. Authorities have said preliminary investigations suggest the accident may have been caused by the explosion of a heating boiler.

