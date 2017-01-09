Kazakhstan: Activists Appeal Runs Int...

Kazakhstan: Activists Appeal Runs Into Roadblocks

A court in the western Kazakhstan city of Atyrau is currently hearing an appeal in the case of two activists jailed last year for organizing rallies against land privatization plans. In a string of suspicious episodes that echoes previous such high-profile court cases in Kazakhstan, supporters of the pair trying to travel to Atyrau have been prevented in various ways from attending.

