Kazakh President announces plans to devolve some powers to parliament, cabinet

New Delhi /Astana [Kazakhstan], Jan.31 : Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has announced plans to devolve some of his powers to the country's parliament and cabinet. In a brief televised address to the nation in the week gone by, President Nazarbayev said the proposed constitutional reforms would allow parliament to form a cabinet which would in turn have more powers to manage the economy.

Chicago, IL

