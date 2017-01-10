Kazakh President announces plans to devolve some powers to parliament, cabinet
New Delhi /Astana [Kazakhstan], Jan.31 : Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has announced plans to devolve some of his powers to the country's parliament and cabinet. In a brief televised address to the nation in the week gone by, President Nazarbayev said the proposed constitutional reforms would allow parliament to form a cabinet which would in turn have more powers to manage the economy.
