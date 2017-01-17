Kazakh leader's devolution offer raises doubts
President Nursultan Nazarbayev has proposed giving Kazakhstan's rubber-stamp parliament more say in choosing the prime minister and his cabinet, as the ageing leader seeks to prepare the Central Asian nation for political succession. According to proposed changes to the constitution announced on Thursday, the president would have to consult the Mazhlis, the lower house of parliament, before appointing a candidate for prime minister for confirmation by parliamentary vote.
