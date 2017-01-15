Kazakh leader says to devolve some powers to parliament, cabinet
President of the Republic of the Kazakhstan Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a joint news conference at Prime Minister Office in Tokyo, Japan, on November 7, 2016. Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev will delegate some of his sweeping powers to the Central Asian nation's parliament and cabinet, he said on Wednesday, a move which could facilitate eventual political transition.
