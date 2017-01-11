Iran says will actively participate in Syria talks in Astana

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari said on Saturday that Iran will actively participate in the Astana talks on Syria. "We will participate in these negotiations with full preparedness and we will attend the talks as representatives of a government which has announced since the beginning of the Syrian crisis that the conflict has no military solution and should be settled peacefully and through serious political dialogues," he told IRIB in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.