Iran says will actively participate in Syria talks in Astana
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari said on Saturday that Iran will actively participate in the Astana talks on Syria. "We will participate in these negotiations with full preparedness and we will attend the talks as representatives of a government which has announced since the beginning of the Syrian crisis that the conflict has no military solution and should be settled peacefully and through serious political dialogues," he told IRIB in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan 15
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t...
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|8
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC