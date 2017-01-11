Iran says will actively participate i...

Iran says will actively participate in Syria talks in Astana

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tehran Times

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari said on Saturday that Iran will actively participate in the Astana talks on Syria. "We will participate in these negotiations with full preparedness and we will attend the talks as representatives of a government which has announced since the beginning of the Syrian crisis that the conflict has no military solution and should be settled peacefully and through serious political dialogues," he told IRIB in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan 15 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 8
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,738 • Total comments across all topics: 278,182,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC