Iran, Russia, Turkey to establish trilateral mechanism to reach ceasefire
Representatives of Iran, Russia and Turkey Tuesday participated in the second day of peace talks on Syria in Kazakhstan's capital, and decided to establish a trilateral mechanism to reach a ceasefire. The three states made a joint statement at the international meeting about their commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria.
