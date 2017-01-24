Iran, Russia, Turkey to establish tri...

Iran, Russia, Turkey to establish trilateral mechanism to reach ceasefire

Read more: Xinhuanet

Representatives of Iran, Russia and Turkey Tuesday participated in the second day of peace talks on Syria in Kazakhstan's capital, and decided to establish a trilateral mechanism to reach a ceasefire. The three states made a joint statement at the international meeting about their commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria.

Chicago, IL

