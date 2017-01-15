India and Kazakhstan sign Protocol to amend the Double Taxation Avoidance Convention
New Delhi, Jan 6 : India and Kazakhstan on Friday here signed a Protocol to amend the existing Double Taxation Avoidance Convention between the two countries which was earlier signed on Dec 9, 1996 for the avoidance of double taxation and for the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income. [NK Business] Salient features of the Protocol are as under: The Protocol provides internationally accepted standards for effective exchange of information on tax matters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t...
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|8
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
|Kremlin in a Tizzy Over West's 'Russophobia' (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC