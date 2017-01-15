India and Kazakhstan sign Protocol to...

India and Kazakhstan sign Protocol to amend the Double Taxation Avoidance Convention

Friday Jan 6

New Delhi, Jan 6 : India and Kazakhstan on Friday here signed a Protocol to amend the existing Double Taxation Avoidance Convention between the two countries which was earlier signed on Dec 9, 1996 for the avoidance of double taxation and for the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income. [NK Business] Salient features of the Protocol are as under: The Protocol provides internationally accepted standards for effective exchange of information on tax matters.

Chicago, IL

