Examining Kazakhstan's Potential for Growth
Kairat Kelimbetov, governor at Astana International Finance Center, discusses creating a financial services industry in Kazakhstan, how their seizing "belt & road" opportunities and how their raising investor confidence in the country. He speaks to Bloomberg's Stephen Engle on "Bloomberg Markets" from the 10th annual Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
