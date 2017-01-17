Examining Kazakhstan's Potential for ...

Examining Kazakhstan's Potential for Growth

Kairat Kelimbetov, governor at Astana International Finance Center, discusses creating a financial services industry in Kazakhstan, how their seizing "belt & road" opportunities and how their raising investor confidence in the country. He speaks to Bloomberg's Stephen Engle on "Bloomberg Markets" from the 10th annual Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong.

