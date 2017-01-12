Estonia's Windoor to file claim against Kazakhstan in Washington arbitrage court
Since the state-owned Kazakh company has still not recognized the decision made by the Stockholm arbitration court in favor of the Estonian construction company Windoor at the beginning of last year, the latter is to submit a claim in the Washington arbitration court against the Republic of Kazakhstan, writes LETA/BNS.... Read more...
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Paper's Baltics Worldwide.
