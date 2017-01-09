Erdogan, Putin talk Syria over phone before Astana talks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, discussed Syria over a phone call on Jan. 12 before scheduled peace talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana, and hours after Putin talked with his Kazakh counterpart. Erdogan and Putin planned the intra-Syria talks slated to take place in Astana, according to a Turkish presidential source, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.
