'Drunk' man almost killed after deciding to pee in middle of busy motorway at night
The man was caught on camera using the carriageway as his own personal urinal while cars swerved around him A ' drunk ' man was almost killed when he decided to go to the toilet in the middle of a busy motorway. Cars swerved around the woolly-hatted risk taker as he happily relieved himself in the road after a night out in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t...
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|8
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
|Kremlin in a Tizzy Over West's 'Russophobia' (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC