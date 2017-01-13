'Drunk' man almost killed after decid...

'Drunk' man almost killed after deciding to pee in middle of busy motorway at night

The man was caught on camera using the carriageway as his own personal urinal while cars swerved around him A ' drunk ' man was almost killed when he decided to go to the toilet in the middle of a busy motorway. Cars swerved around the woolly-hatted risk taker as he happily relieved himself in the road after a night out in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

