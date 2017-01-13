Condor Establishes a US$10 Million Cr...

Condor Establishes a US$10 Million Credit Facility

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Pursuant to the Credit Facility, Condor may borrow US$10 million in a single advance from the lender, . The Credit Facility bears interest at 14%, matures 3 years from the date the Loan Proceeds are received , provides for a one year repayment holiday whereby interest for the first year is due on the first anniversary of the Receiving Date followed by eight payments of US$ 1,250,000 of principal plus interest due quarterly in arrears.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 8
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
News Kremlin in a Tizzy Over West's 'Russophobia' (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,606 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,421

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC