18:00 French investments into Kazakhstan's economy exceed $13 bn since 2005
French investments into Kazakhstan's economy have exceeded $13 billion since 2005, said Kazakh foreign ministry in a communique on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations. 25 January 2017 marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations Kazakhstan and France, said the foreign ministry.
