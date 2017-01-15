17:38 New Health Minister of Kazakhstan appointed

Elzhan Birtanov is appointed Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The respective decree was signed by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on January 25. Prior to promotion, Birtanov was Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan since November 25. Throughout his career, Birtanov was advisor to Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Deputy Minister of Health, Chairman of the Board of JSC "National Medical Holding."

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.