16:21 New Kazakh ambassador to UN named
Former Kazakh Ambassador to the United States Kairat Umarov was appointed Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations. The respective decree signed by the Kazakh president released Umarov from the post of the Kazakh Ambassador to the U.S. Umarov succeeded Kairat Abdrakhmanov named the new Kazakh Foreign Minister instead of Erlan Idrissov, who is now Kazkah Ambassador to the UK.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t...
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|8
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
|Kremlin in a Tizzy Over West's 'Russophobia' (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
