16:21 New Kazakh ambassador to UN named

Former Kazakh Ambassador to the United States Kairat Umarov was appointed Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations. The respective decree signed by the Kazakh president released Umarov from the post of the Kazakh Ambassador to the U.S. Umarov succeeded Kairat Abdrakhmanov named the new Kazakh Foreign Minister instead of Erlan Idrissov, who is now Kazkah Ambassador to the UK.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.