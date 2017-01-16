16:21 New Kazakh ambassador to UN named

16:21 New Kazakh ambassador to UN named

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: AkiPress

Former Kazakh Ambassador to the United States Kairat Umarov was appointed Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations. The respective decree signed by the Kazakh president released Umarov from the post of the Kazakh Ambassador to the U.S. Umarov succeeded Kairat Abdrakhmanov named the new Kazakh Foreign Minister instead of Erlan Idrissov, who is now Kazkah Ambassador to the UK.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 8
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
News Kremlin in a Tizzy Over West's 'Russophobia' (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,896 • Total comments across all topics: 277,665,667

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC