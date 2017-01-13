15:05 Kazakhstan provides humanitaria...

15:05 Kazakhstan provides humanitarian aid to Syria

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: AkiPress

Kazakhstan sent about 500 tons of humanitarian aid to the people of Syria in the form of food, including flour, canned meat, rice, pasta and tea, the Kazakh foreign ministry said on January 6. The humanitarian cargo was delivered to the port of Tartus with the assistance of the Russian Federation. Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Azamat Berdybai handed the humanitarian aid to the Syrian side represented by the Chairman of the Provincial Council of Tartus Yasser Dibb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 8
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
News Kremlin in a Tizzy Over West's 'Russophobia' (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,606 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,433

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC