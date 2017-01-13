15:05 Kazakhstan provides humanitarian aid to Syria
Kazakhstan sent about 500 tons of humanitarian aid to the people of Syria in the form of food, including flour, canned meat, rice, pasta and tea, the Kazakh foreign ministry said on January 6. The humanitarian cargo was delivered to the port of Tartus with the assistance of the Russian Federation. Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Azamat Berdybai handed the humanitarian aid to the Syrian side represented by the Chairman of the Provincial Council of Tartus Yasser Dibb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t...
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|8
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
|Kremlin in a Tizzy Over West's 'Russophobia' (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC