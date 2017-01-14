15:04 Nazarbayev meets with working group on redistribution of powers between branches

15:04 Nazarbayev meets with working g...

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met on January 24 with the working group set up by him to study and carry out redistribution of powers between the branches of power , the press service of the President reported. During the meeting, the President noted that the issue of redistribution of powers between the branches is consistent and a logical step in the country's development.

