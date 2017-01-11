14:59 Kazakhstan to produce coalbed methane

A comprehensive project for the extraction of methane from coal seams is being developed in Kazakhstan, said Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev. "Works are conducted to ensure the safety of mining operations due to the degassing of coal seams in the Karaganda coal basin and methane exploration in accordance with the contracts for subsoil use for pilot projects," Bozumbayev said, the press service of the Kazakh PM reported.

