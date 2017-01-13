13:30 UN Security Council hears policy address by President of Kazakhstan
As Kazakh foreign ministry said, the United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres, the foreign ministers and deputy foreign ministers of Ethiopia, France, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Poland, the Netherlands, Sweden and Ukraine, permanent representatives of China, Russia, the United States to the United Nations and other UN Member States attended the meeting in New York. During the debate, the Security Council Members and representatives of a wide range of the UN countries stated their national priorities in conflict prevention and sustaining peace and expressed the support for the work of the new Secretary-General on the priority areas of the international organisation.
