11:59 Kazakhstan and OSCE mark 25 years of active cooperation

On 30 January 2017 the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe mark 25 years of active cooperation, Kazakh foreign ministry said. Having become a full-fledged participant of the Conference for Security and Co-operation in Europe on 30 January 1992, Kazakhstan has steadfastly made its contribution to the Organization's development over the course of a quarter century.

Chicago, IL

