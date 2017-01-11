11:53 Communiqu on occasion of 25th anniversary of UK-Kazakh diplomatic relations

11:53 Communiqu on occasion of 25th a...

Communiqu on occasion of 25th anniversary of UK-Kazakh diplomatic relations

14 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

Over the past quarter-century relations between Kazakhstan and UK reached an unprecedented level: relations between the leaders of the two governments are continuously developing; bilateral trade is growing; the contractual legal framework is expanding; and institutions overseeing bilateral relations are working effectively. The United Kingdom is the sixth-largest investor in Kazakh economy, while Kazakhstan has been designated as one of the UK's top-14 bilateral trading partners.

