10:06 EBRD and AIFC launch study for Green Financial System in Kazakhstan

EBRD and AIFC launch study for Green Financial System in Kazakhstan

In a new step to support Kazakhstan's path towards a greener economy, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is launching a study that will assess the potential of developing a green financial system for the country. A system of this kind would boost financing for "green" projects in Kazakhstan and beyond and would be based within the forthcoming Astana International Financial Centre , EBRD said in a release on January 16. The AIFC is currently being developed in Astana with the aim of becoming a financial hub for the immediate region and beyond.

