09:34 Kazakhstan, UAE to establish joint investment platform
First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin met on January 17 with Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, minister of presidential affairs and member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi. The ways of implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level during the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the United Arab Emirates on January 15-16 were discussed during the meeting.
