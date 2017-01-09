09:19 Ex-Minister of National Economy...

09:19 Ex-Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan arrested

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: AkiPress

Former Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev is arrested, the press service of the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan said. "On January 12, the Almaty district court No.2 of Astana ruled to apply preventive measure against Kuandyk Bishimbayev in the form of arrest," the Agency said in a statement on Friday.

