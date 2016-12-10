This giant tubular glass treehouse is...

This giant tubular glass treehouse is a childhood dream come true

Friday Dec 16

If you're craving nature and want to get back to your childhood roots, this tubular glass treehouse is for you. The treehouse was designed by Kazakh architect Aibek Almassov, who had no immediate plans to construct it when it was first conjured up in early 2016.

Chicago, IL

