Surprise! Fidel Castro named "Man of the Year" by Russia's Biographical Institute
A well-known propaganda rag published by the Castronoid Ministry of Truth reports that Russia"s Biographical Institute has declared ex-Maximum Leader Fidel Castro "Man of the Year 2016." Previous bloodstained recipients of this award include Czar Vladimir Putin of Russia, Emperor Xi Jinping of China, King Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, and Sultan Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t...
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|8
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
|Kremlin in a Tizzy Over West's 'Russophobia' (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC