Surprise! Fidel Castro named "Man of the Year" by Russia's Biographical Institute

A well-known propaganda rag published by the Castronoid Ministry of Truth reports that Russia"s Biographical Institute has declared ex-Maximum Leader Fidel Castro "Man of the Year 2016." Previous bloodstained recipients of this award include Czar Vladimir Putin of Russia, Emperor Xi Jinping of China, King Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, and Sultan Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan.

