Sovereign-Wealth Funds Threatened by Government Spending

A quarter of a century since gaining independence, the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan is using up its sovereign-wealth fund as it struggles, like other petrostates, with sharply lower oil prices. Simon Clark/The Wall Street Journal Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev says the country's sovereign-wealth fund has the money to help wean the central Asian nation off its dependence on oil revenues and build an economy of entrepreneurs.

Chicago, IL

